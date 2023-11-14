How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) will try to break a five-game road slide when they visit the Denver Nuggets (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets record 114.8 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 111.8 the Clippers allow.
- When Denver totals more than 111.8 points, it is 5-0.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (44.7%).
- Los Angeles has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Clippers score 7.7 more points per game (113.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (106.1).
- Los Angeles is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, putting up 119.8 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.
- Denver is giving up 107.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 104.0.
- The Nuggets are draining 13.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.0 more threes and 7.6% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.0 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers put up 116.3 points per game at home, 4.5 more than on the road (111.8). On defense they concede 100.3 per game, 20.7 fewer points than away (121.0).
- At home, Los Angeles allows 100.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 121.0.
- At home the Clippers are collecting 28.5 assists per game, 7.9 more than away (20.6).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Out
|Quadricep
|Mason Plumlee
|Out
|Knee
