Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palo Pinto County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Palo Pinto County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Palo Pinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graford High School at Slidell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Decatur, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mineral Wells High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
