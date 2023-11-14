If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Parker County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lipan High School at Peaster High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14

6:15 PM CT on November 14 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mineral Wells High School at Springtown High School