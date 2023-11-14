Can we count on Radek Faksa scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faksa stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:03 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.