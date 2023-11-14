Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Roope Hintz going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- In four of 13 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Hintz has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 42 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-1
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
