Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Smith County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
