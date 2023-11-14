Tuesday's game between the SMU Mustangs (3-0) and Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) matching up at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

SMU vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 74, Texas A&M 64

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-9.5)

SMU (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

SMU Performance Insights

SMU scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 75.6 last season, ranking them 205th in the country on offense and 323rd defensively.

Last year, the Mustangs were 210th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 329th in rebounds conceded (33.9).

At 13.6 assists per game last year, SMU was 136th in college basketball.

The Mustangs were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and 329th in 3-point percentage (31.1%) last year.

Defensively, SMU was 240th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7 last year. It was 256th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.9%.

The Mustangs attempted 33.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 24.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 66.3% of their shots, with 75.2% of their makes coming from there.

