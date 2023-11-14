Stars vs. Coyotes November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Joe Pavelski and Logan Cooley are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars meet the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSWX,SCRIPPS
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and an average ice time of 18:34 per game.
- Wyatt Johnston has seven goals and six assists, equaling 13 points (0.9 per game).
- Pavelski's 13 points this season are via six goals and seven assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (3-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .917% save percentage ranks 18th in the NHL.
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 15 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded six goals and nine assists in 14 games (playing 19:51 per game).
- Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has posted 13 total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and nine assists.
- This season, Cooley has scored one goal and contributed 10 assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 11.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a .911 save percentage (25th in the league), with 184 total saves, while giving up 18 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-1-0 record between the posts for Arizona this season.
Stars vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.36
|11th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|17th
|30.4
|Shots
|28.1
|30th
|25th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|23rd
|17th
|20%
|Power Play %
|29.09%
|5th
|1st
|91.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.47%
|23rd
