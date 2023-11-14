The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) take on the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Tarleton State matchup.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-9.5) 133.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tarleton State went 13-15-0 ATS last year.

The Texans were an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Bradley went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

The Braves and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

