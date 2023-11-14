The SMU Mustangs (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. SMU matchup.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Texas A&M vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Aggies games went over the point total 15 out of 33 times last season.

SMU went 11-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 19 of the Mustangs' games hit the over.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Texas A&M is 24th-best in the country. It is far below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.

Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

