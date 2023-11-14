Texas State vs. Oklahoma November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)
- Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|66.0
|318th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
