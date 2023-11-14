The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 66.0 318th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 278th 30.0 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 4.4 359th 179th 13.0 Assists 9.9 353rd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.