The Texas Longhorns (2-0) hit the court against the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on LHN.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 72.7 points per game last year, 15.3 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed to opponents.

When UT Arlington gave up fewer than 72.9 points last season, it went 11-4.

Last year, the Longhorns recorded only 1.5 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Mavericks allowed (74.4).

Texas went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% lower than the 52.2% of shots the Mavericks' opponents hit.

The Mavericks shot 35.6% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 37.4% the Longhorns' opponents shot last season.

Texas Schedule