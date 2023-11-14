Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Hardaway posted 15 points and nine rebounds in a 136-124 win versus the Pelicans.

In this article we will look at Hardaway's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 41.8 rebounds per contest.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 28 15 9 2 3 0 0

