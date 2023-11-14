There is high school basketball action in Tom Green County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake View High School at Christoval High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Christoval, TX

Christoval, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle High School at Water Valley High School