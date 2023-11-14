Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Tom Green County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake View High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.