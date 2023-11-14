The Texas Longhorns (2-0) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on LHN.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 72.7 points per game last year, 15.3 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed to opponents.

UT Arlington had an 11-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

Last year, the Longhorns recorded just 1.5 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Mavericks allowed (74.4).

Texas had a 12-2 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% lower than the 52.2% of shots the Mavericks' opponents made.

The Mavericks' 35.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Schedule