The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) go up against the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners shot at a 41.0% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

UTSA went 7-2 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 54th.

The Roadrunners averaged 5.2 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Cardinals gave up (74.5).

UTSA put together a 6-4 record last season in games it scored more than 74.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA averaged 70.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 on the road.

At home, the Roadrunners conceded 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 83.5.

At home, UTSA drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule