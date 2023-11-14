The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) will play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank
274th 67.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th
303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 76.6 334th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.8 178th
54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
163rd 13.2 Assists 10.5 343rd
334th 14.0 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.