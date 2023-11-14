There is a lot to be excited about on Tuesday's college basketball schedule, including a Kent State Golden Flashes squaring off against the LSU Tigers.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Kent State vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network+

No. 4 Utah Utes vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ferrell Center
  • Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Center
  • Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas

  • TV: LHN

No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Montana Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Dahlberg Arena
  • Location: Missoula, Montana

How to Watch Washington State vs. Montana

