Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
When the Dallas Stars play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Wyatt Johnston find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston has scored in six of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play, Johnston has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Johnston averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.