The Florida International Panthers (0-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-13.5) 159.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-13.5) 159.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston Christian went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

The Huskies were an underdog by 13.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida International went 15-10-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games went over the point total 14 out of 25 times last season.

