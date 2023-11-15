The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. TCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 9.6 fewer points per game last year (58.7) than the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents (68.3).

When Incarnate Word gave up fewer than 60 points last season, it went 12-2.

Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged just 1.7 more points per game (60) than the Cardinals gave up (58.3).

When TCU scored more than 58.3 points last season, it went 6-9.

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 34.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Cardinals' opponents knocked down.

The Cardinals' 34.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.2 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Incarnate Word Schedule