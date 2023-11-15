Week 12 of the college football schedule is upon us. To find out how every MAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: -225

-225 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: W 49-23 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +240

+240 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 19-0 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN

3. Ohio

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 20-10 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN

4. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 49-19 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-6 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN

6. Western Michigan

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 38-28 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN

7. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 20-10 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN

8. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 38-28 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN

9. Ball State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 49-23 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

11. Akron

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: L 19-0 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan

@ Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-9 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 49-19 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

