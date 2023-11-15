Week 12 of the college football schedule is upon us. To find out how every MAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Other FBS Power Rankings

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win MAC: -225
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
  • Last Game: W 49-23 vs Eastern Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Toledo jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Bowling Green
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Miami (OH)

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win MAC: +240
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
  • Last Game: W 19-0 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (OH) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Buffalo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win MAC: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 70th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd
  • Last Game: W 20-10 vs Buffalo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ohio jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Central Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Bowling Green

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win MAC: +6600
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
  • Last Game: W 49-19 vs Kent State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bowling Green jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Toledo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Northern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win MAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ball State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Western Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Western Michigan

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win MAC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
  • Last Game: W 38-28 vs Central Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Buffalo

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win MAC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
  • Last Game: L 20-10 vs Ohio

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Buffalo jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Central Michigan

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win MAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd
  • Last Game: L 38-28 vs Western Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Ohio
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Ball State

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win MAC: +40000
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Northern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ball State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Kent State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win MAC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 129th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
  • Last Game: L 49-23 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Akron
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Akron

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win MAC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
  • Last Game: L 19-0 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Akron jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Kent State

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win MAC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
  • Last Game: L 49-19 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kent State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Ball State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.