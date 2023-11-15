The Texas Longhorns (1-0) meet the Rice Owls (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on LHN.

Rice vs. Texas Game Information

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

  • Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Rice vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank
36th 78 Points Scored 76.9 56th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 76.6 334th
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 32.4 134th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
16th 16.2 Assists 15.2 40th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

