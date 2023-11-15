SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games featuring a SWAC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama State Hornets versus the Oklahoma Sooners.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama State Hornets at Oklahoma Sooners
|11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Iona Gaels at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|5:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
