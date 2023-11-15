The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) play the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners' 64.8 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 56.4 the Islanders allowed to opponents.

UTSA went 5-4 last season when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

Last year, the 61.7 points per game the Islanders averaged were 5.6 fewer points than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

Texas A&M-CC went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Last season, the Islanders had a 27.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.6% higher than the 22.7% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents made.

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Islanders averaged.

Texas A&M-CC Schedule