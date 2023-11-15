Wednesday's contest features the New Mexico Lobos (3-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-0) clashing at The Pit in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-61 win for heavily favored New Mexico according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Lions came out on top in their most recent game 80-56 against UNT Dallas on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions were outscored by 3.5 points per game last season with a -115 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) and allowed 69.1 per contest (294th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Texas A&M-Commerce put up 65.1 points per game in Southland action, and 65.6 overall.

In 2022-23, the Lions scored 10.0 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (61.3).

Texas A&M-Commerce gave up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (73.8) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.