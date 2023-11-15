The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Texas went 15-2 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Owls ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.

Last year, the Longhorns recorded 78.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 76.6 the Owls gave up.

Texas had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

The Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game last year at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.0).

Texas made 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule