Texas vs. Rice: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (2-0) and the Rice Owls (1-1) play at Moody Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The matchup has no set line.
Texas vs. Rice Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas covered 18 times in 35 matchups with a spread last season.
- Rice (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 6.6% less often than Texas (18-17-0) last season.
Texas vs. Rice Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|78.0
|154.9
|67.8
|144.4
|142.3
|Rice
|76.9
|154.9
|76.6
|144.4
|147.2
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 78.0 points per game the Longhorns averaged were just 1.4 more points than the Owls gave up (76.6).
- Texas went 6-7 against the spread and 11-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Texas vs. Rice Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|18-17-0
|17-18-0
|Rice
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
Texas vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas
|Rice
|17-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|4-6
|Away Record
|6-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
