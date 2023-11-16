High school football competition in Bexar County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Randolph High School at Industrial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Vanderbilt, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Converse, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Jourdanton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Converse, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

