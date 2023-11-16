Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cochran County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Cochran County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cochran County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Morton High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Whiteface High School at Borden County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Slaton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.