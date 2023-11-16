Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Falls County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marlin High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flatonia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.