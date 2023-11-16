Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Gruver High School vs. Ralls High School Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in Canyon, TX on Thursday, November 16 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Ralls High School hosting Gruver High School.
Gruver vs. Ralls Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Canyon, TX
