The No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Towson Tigers (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

Houston had a 26-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 52nd.

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.2 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).

Houston had a 26-0 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Houston fared better at home last year, posting 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game away from home.

The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.9 in road games.

Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule