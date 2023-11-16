How to Watch Houston vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Towson Tigers (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Houston vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Houston Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- Houston had a 26-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 52nd.
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.2 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).
- Houston had a 26-0 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Houston fared better at home last year, posting 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game away from home.
- The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.9 in road games.
- Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 82-50
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Stetson
|W 79-48
|Fertitta Center
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
