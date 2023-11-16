The No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Towson Tigers (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Houston Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cougars had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
  • Houston had a 26-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 52nd.
  • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.2 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).
  • Houston had a 26-0 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Houston fared better at home last year, posting 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game away from home.
  • The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.9 in road games.
  • Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UL Monroe W 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 82-50 Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Stetson W 79-48 Fertitta Center
11/16/2023 Towson - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana - Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

