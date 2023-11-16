Houston vs. Towson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Houston Cougars (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Towson Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Towson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Houston vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Towson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-21.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Houston (-22.5)
|127.5
|-8000
|+2200
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. Towson Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Houston put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 16 Cougars games last season went over the point total.
- Towson won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Tigers games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Houston is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (95th).
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
