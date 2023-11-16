The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) are slated to come together at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, which means that Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow will be under center for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 10 Games Played 9 70.3% Completion % 67.0% 2,177 (217.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,208 (245.3) 10 Touchdowns 14 5 Interceptions 6 481 (48.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 81 (9.0) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Bengals Defensive Stats

This season, the Bengals are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (21.3 per game) and 28th in total yards allowed (384 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cincinnati has allowed 2,230 passing yards this season, ranking 21st in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 11th in the NFL with 11.

Against the run, the Bengals are struggling this season, with 1,226 rushing yards allowed (26th in NFL). They rank 19th with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Cincinnati is 26th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 43.1%. It is 14th in red-zone percentage allowed at 51.4%.

Ravens Defensive Stats

