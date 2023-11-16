The North Texas Mean Green (2-0) host the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the matchup.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

St. John's (NY) (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 3.4% less often than North Texas (15-14-0) last year.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.5 141.8 55.8 131 120.6 St. John's (NY) 77.3 141.8 75.2 131 152.7

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 64.5 points per game the Mean Green recorded were 10.7 fewer points than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

North Texas had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 75.2 points.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas St. John's (NY) 14-2 Home Record 11-5 10-3 Away Record 3-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

