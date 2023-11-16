Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Parker County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brock High School at Muleshoe High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
