Thursday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (2-1) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-1) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 16.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Ladyjacks suffered an 84-81 loss to Liberty.

SFA vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

SFA vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 79, SFA 71

SFA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ladyjacks' +495 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per contest (81st in college basketball).

Offensively, SFA put up 77.8 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (75.3 points per game) was 2.5 PPG lower.

The Ladyjacks averaged 79.6 points per game last season at home, which was 8.3 more points than they averaged in away games (71.3).

Defensively SFA was better at home last year, giving up 60.4 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.

