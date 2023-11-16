SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature SWAC squads. That includes the Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Grambling Tigers.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona State Sun Devils at Grambling Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at McNeese Cowgirls
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|-
