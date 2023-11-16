The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-22.5) 128.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-20.5) 129.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Southern put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread last season.

The Tigers were an underdog by 22.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Virginia compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Cavaliers games.

