The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 69.2 241st 6th 60.5 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 33.9 58th 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 4.6 356th 24th 15.7 Assists 11.8 281st 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 14 334th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.