The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) hit the court at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The game has no line set.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

In Texas Southern's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Tigers' record against the spread last season was 10-19-0.

Texas Southern (10-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 5.5% less often than Virginia (12-18-0) last year.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 67.8 137 60.5 132.4 128.7 Texas Southern 69.2 137 71.9 132.4 139.7

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Cavaliers gave up to opponents (60.5).

When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, Texas Southern went 6-15 against the spread and 11-14 overall.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 13-16-0

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Texas Southern 15-1 Home Record 7-6 6-5 Away Record 3-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

