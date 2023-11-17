The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-3.5) 133.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-3.5) 133.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Abilene Christian put together an 8-17-0 record against the spread last year.

The Wildcats covered the spread twice last season (2-7 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

San Jose State compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

