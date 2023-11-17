On Friday, November 17, Chilton High School will host Agua Dulce High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Agua Dulce vs. Chilton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Flatonia, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Falls County Games This Week

Marlin High School at Coleman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Stephenville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Springtown High School at Riverside High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Midland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Springtown High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Springtown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canutillo High School at Emerson High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

