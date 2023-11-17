Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Barbers Hill High School vs. Richland High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school clash in Hutto, TX on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Richland High School hosting Barbers Hill High School.
Barbers Hill vs. Richland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Hutto, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Permian High School at North Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Trinity High School - Euless
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Bedford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
