Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cameron County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Cameron County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Cameron County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Hondo High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Marion, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
San Benito High School at United High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
