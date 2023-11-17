Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Collin County, Texas this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Reedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at China Spring
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Joshua, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Saginaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.