Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Columbus High School vs. Woodville High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Woodville High School will host Columbus High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbus vs. Woodville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tyler County Games This Week
Chester High School at Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
