Woodville High School will host Columbus High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbus vs. Woodville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tyler County Games This Week

Chester High School at Jonesboro High School