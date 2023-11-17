Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cottle County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cottle County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Cottle County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crowell High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
