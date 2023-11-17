Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Denton County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denton High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanger High School at Callisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Callisburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
